AmitShahisNewJinnah: Netizens Blame Indian Home Minister for Dividing Country

New Delhi (Sputnik): India has enacted controversial legislation to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, but not Muslims.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has triggered large-scale violence in India’s northeast, forcing the government to deploy troops to quell violent protests.

India’s major opposition parties have also charged the nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party-led government with being discriminatory and dividing people on the basis of religion.

Narendra Modi wants an India that is scared. He wants the people of India to be weak, divided and he has become Prime Minister only by dividing people by religion, caste, region: @RahulGandhi #राहुल_संग_है_झारखंड — Congress (@INCIndia) December 12, 2019

The Twitterati are also showing their disagreement with the law, blaming Indian Home Minister Amit Shah for successfully dividing the nation on religion just like late Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, who sought a separate nation for undivided India prior to its independence from the British colonial rule in 1947.

Hashtag of #Amit_Shah_is_New_Jinnah is doing rounds on micro-blogging site Twitter with over 15.6 k tweets blaming him for distracting people from the real issues of unemployment, economic slowdown and poverty.

Trying to distract the people from real issues of unemployment, economic slow down, poverty, etc and dividing our nation between Hindu-muslim.

We need to wake up here n realize there real agendas.#CABBill2019 can be disaster.#CABProtests#Amit_Shah_is_New_Jinnah — Paramdeep Bansal (@BansalParamdeep) December 13, 2019

We have seen lots of similarities between the ideology of Jinnah and Sorrywarkar. They both divided India on the basis of faith and religion.



Now amit shah is trying to divide us. So why we can't say 👉#Amit_Shah_is_New_Jinnah pic.twitter.com/IjFl37s16V — ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ ᴊᴀᴄᴋ sᴘᴀʀʀᴏᴡ (@Sajed4SRK) December 13, 2019

Protestors at Darul Uloom Deoband Block Muzaffarnagar Highway during #CABProtests



Not #Amit_Shah_is_New_Jinnah but those who provoke and try bring the country to a complete shutdown in the name of 'Civil' disobedience #FridayFeeling #AssamProtest #CABProvocation pic.twitter.com/gVMTC1QAyc — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) December 13, 2019

#Amit_Shah_is_New_Jinnah

I think it's better Amit Shah go to pakistan to save India ??? #IndiaAgainstCAB pic.twitter.com/ctGR8KFqMK — JayasreeVijayan (@JayasreeVijayan) December 13, 2019

By Giving Citizenship on the Basis of religion in a secular country, Amit Shah has given Birth to the ideology of Jinnah, Now India of Gandhi, Patel and Azad is being transformed into India of Godse, Savarkar and Jinnah!

That is why the public is saying#Amit_Shah_is_New_Jinnah — Harshad Sk (@HarshadKere) December 13, 2019

The new law grants citizenship to illegal immigrants who follow the religious traditions of Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis, and who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before 31 December 2014. It, however, contentiously does not grant citizenship to Muslims arriving from those three neighbouring countries.