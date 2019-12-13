Chinese State Councilor Says US Severely Undermined Mutual Trust

Wang Yi, the State Councilor and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, was speaking at an annual symposium in the Chinese capital on international affairs and the nation's diplomacy.

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi said on Friday that the United States had gradually acted to attack and suppress China, severely hurting the hard-won mutually-trusting relationship between the two nations, Reuters reported.

The United States has made different moves in the international arena with a view to vilifying China's social system, development path, and mutually beneficial relations with other nations, and accused China of all kinds of unfounded crimes, Wang Yi said as quoted by Reuters.

"Such behaviour is almost paranoid, and is indeed rare in international exchanges, seriously damaging the hard-won foundation of mutual trust between China and the United States, and seriously weakening the United States' international credibility", the Chinese foreign minister added.

He has also stated that there were deep-rooted problems that need to be resolved between both countries and that pose serious challenges to the future of the US-Chinese relationship.

The state councilor has also said that China will "resolutely fight against external forces that interfere in Hong Kong's affairs".

Previously, US negotiators had concluded a phase one trade agreement with China, Bloomberg said.

According to Reuters, quoting a US source familiar with the situation, the United States has also agreed to reduce some tariffs on Chinese goods as part of the deal.

The world's two leading economies have been waging a trade war for over a year due to what Trump has considered to be unfair economic conditions and non-competitive behaviour from China.