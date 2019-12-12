Register
15:20 GMT +312 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hindu migrants from Pak

    My Father Died Dreaming of Indian Citizenship, Happy My Kids Will Get It: Pakistani Hindu Migrant

    © Sputnik /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107755/20/1077552026.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912121077550762-my-father-died-dreaming-of-indian-citizenship-happy-my-kids-will-get-it-pakistani-hindu-migrant/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The 2019 Citizenship Amendment Bill, passed by the upper house of the Indian parliament on 11 December aimed to grant Indian nationality to persecuted Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Parsis, who have fled Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh before 2015.

    After being upheld in both houses of Indian Parliament, as the legislation is awaiting the Indian president’s approval, the Citizenship Amendment Bill is creating an uproar in various parts of the country for offering citizenship on religious grounds to migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

    Though northeastern states like Assam and Tripura are witnessing violent protests and clashes, for a refugee settlement in Delhi’s Majnoo Ka Tilla colony, it’s “a day of freedom” for hundreds of Hindu migrants from Pakistan.

    Celebrating the event with fervour, people named the granddaughter of the head of their camp who was born on 11 December “Nagrikta” (citizenship), in honour of her being born on the day when Citizen Amendment Bill became legislation.

    Living without civil authorities’ supplied electricity, water and other basic amenities for seven years, Chandrama, who came to India in 2014 with her husband, five daughters and a son, says: “We have finally gotten freedom in our own country”. 

    “My father came to India in the early 2000s and died five months ago waiting to get Indian citizenship. But now my children will at least get to live with respect in their own country,” says Chandrama.

    ‘Left Pakistan for Life of Respect’

    From the city of Hyderabad in Pakistan’s Sindh province, Chandrama arrived in India on a Pakistani passport to visit temples. But she decided never to leave this country.  

    “In Pakistan also, we always considered India to be our country. Our ancestors had told us that we belong to India, but could never come due to poverty,” she says.

    Nanki also comes from Sindh region, and today she is wearing vermillion (Sindoor) in the centre partition of her hair, and a big red Bindi (coloured dot) on her forehead like any traditional married Hindu woman.

    Surrounded by other women, Nanki is holding her three-year-old son, while celebrating with the rest of the community members who are hailing India’s ruling party -- the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Though initially shying away from talking to a visitor, she finally shares: “We were not allowed to wear vermilion or bindi in Pakistan. It was not permitted. Life for Hindus in Pakistan is difficult; they are not respected. They don’t have any respect; that’s why we did not go back.”

    “We had come to attend Kumbh ka Mela (Hindu pilgrimage and festival held every 12 years (held on the banks of rivers in Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain) in 2013. But when we reached Delhi, we decided to stay. We came with nothing, we left our land, farms everything, for a better life here,” she adds.

    ‘Women Were Unsafe’

    Nanki, a mother of three girls and two sons, says Hindu girls are not safe in Pakistan. “They are abducted and converted; even we are forced to convert to Islam. They teach Islam in schools, and we couldn’t send our kids to school,” she says.

    Human Rights organisation, The World Sindhi Congress, in its report -- Forced Conversion of Minority Girls and Women in Pakistan – says: “…as indicated by the former vice-chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Amarnath Motumal, 20 or more Hindu girls are abducted and converted every month in Pakistan”.

    Chandrama, who still has family in Pakistan, says: “My niece was abducted this year, and she has not been returned. My brother-in-law has spent so much money to get her back but to no avail.”

    ‘NRC First’

    Speculating on the procedure for attaining citizenship, social worker Bhupendra Sareen, who widely works for the development of the community, says nothing is definite yet. Still, citizenship will be granted after the National Registration of Citizens (NRC) is done across India.

    Indian Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the NRC would be a country-wide exercise and not just limited to the northeastern state of Assam.

    The NRC is a register maintained by the Government of India containing names and specific relevant information for the identification of Indian citizens.

    “We have given Aadhaar cards to all the families living here. Nyayapath, a non-government organisation, provides them with legal aid regarding visas and papers,” Sareen says.

    However, Chandrama is concerned thinking about the NRC, as she shares that her documents and those of other family members were destroyed in a fire three years ago. 

    There are no official statistics available on the total population of Hindu migrants from Pakistan who desire citizenship in India. 

     

    Related:

    Mobile Internet to Be Cut Off in 10 Parts of India’s State Assam Over Citizenship Bill Stir
    India's Parliament Passes Citizenship Law for Non-Muslim Minorities
    Modi Welcomes New Citizenship Bill Passing Through Indian Upper Chamber Amid Protests
    Tags:
    Hindus, citizenship, migrants, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse