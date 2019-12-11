Register
18:22 GMT +311 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    iPhone

    Mobile Internet to Be Cut Off in 10 Parts of India’s State Assam Over Citizenship Bill Stir

    © CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107221/71/1072217124.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912111077543949-mobile-internet-to-be-cut-off-in-10-parts-of-indias-state-assam-over-citizenship-bill-stir/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The latest communication lockdown in the Indian state of Assam follows a 48-hour-long Internet ban in the neighbouring North East state of Tripura on Tuesday, to prevent mischief mongers from spreading rumours about the ill-effects of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

    The Indian government on Wednesday announced that access to mobile internet would be blocked in 10 of the 33 districts of the country’s northeastern state of Assam for the next 24-hours, starting from 7 o’clock this evening.

    A government notification said the decision to impose a communication lockdown in Assam was taken in the wake of protests and unrest intensifying across the state and the rest of the northeastern region over the contentious 2019 Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB)  which is being debated in Parliament.

    A couple of hours earlier, responding to rumours of the government imposing a 48-hour-long Internet ban in the state of Assam as well, the Press Information Bureau, the nodal agency for media in India, said in a tweet that this news was untrue. 

    The confirmation of the communication lockdown came as tens of thousands of protesters from all walks of life came out on the streets of Assam on Wednesday and clashed with police over the Bill, plunging Assam into a state of chaos. To restore a semblance of order, the army and paramilitary forces had to be deployed.

    Although no party or student body has called for a shutdown, protesters, mostly students, engaged in pitched battles with security forces in the restive state ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Police had to fire tear gas shells and launch a baton charge in several places to keep protesters at bay.

    The CAB-2019 is being hotly debated in the upper house of the Indian Parliament, the Rajya Sabha, after its passage by the lower house Lok Sabha on Tuesday morning.

    The CAB seeks to ensure Indian nationality for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha after a division of votes, with 311 in its favour and 80 against it, after an eight-hour-long debate.

     

    Related:

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Condemns India for Clearing Citizenship Bill
    War Cry for What? Myths and Facts About India’s Citizenship Bill
    India Sees Nationwide Protests Over Citizenship Bill, Congress Blames BJP for Dividing Country
    Tags:
    Opposition Bloc, Congress, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), debate, Rajya Sabha, Parliament, internet, mobile, security lockdown, lockdown, communication, protests, bill, citizenship, State of Assam, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse