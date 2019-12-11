New Delhi (Sputnik): The states in the northeast are at the centre of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was passed by the parliament’s lower house on Tuesday, triggering widespread protests across the region.

The Indian Home Ministry on Wednesday extended inner line permits to Manipur and another seven states of the country's northeastern region.

It means that any outsider, including Indians from other parts of the country, cannot enter the region without obtaining an official travel document from the Indian Government. The document will allow access to the protected areas for a limited time.

The move comes amid the ongoing discussion over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament. The inner-line permit system was earlier applicable only to specific areas in the northeastern region.

The parliament's lower house, the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday cleared the proposed legislation with 311 votes in favour and only 80 against it. The passage of the Bill in the lower house witnessed massive shutdowns and protests in the northeastern states organized by student bodies demanding the withdrawal of the Bill.

The region, sharing 98 per cent of its boundaries with countries like China, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, also houses over 200 of the 635 tribal groups in the country. They speak a variety of Tibeto-Burman languages and dialects that are entirely different from those spoken in and around Delhi.

Despite assurances from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's leaders, protesters said, the residents have no option but to protest, as the legislation will destroy the identities of the indigenous people in the region. They also feared that the bill would contribute to the unemployment rates in these States further, as refugees could occupy the limited economic opportunities.