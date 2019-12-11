Raining Shoes! Anti-Romeo Squad Flogs Man with Shoes for Harassing School Girls – Video

A woman cop thrashed a man with shoe in public after Police received a complaint about some men harassing girls on their way to school in Bithur town in Uttar Pradesh, the wire agency ANI reported.
As the woman cop flogged the man with her shoes, she shouted: “don’t you have a mother or a sister at home?" The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
#WATCH A woman constable thrashes a man for allegedly harassing girls on their way to school in Bithur area of Kanpur. (10.12.19) pic.twitter.com/avQpgk73Va— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 11, 2019
"Anti-Romeo squad had received information that some men had harassed school girls. The team immediately took action. A case has been registered and an accused has been arrested," police official Anil Kumar was quoted by ANI.
Many Tweeple appeared to be endorsing the action of the woman cop and said public humiliation was the best way to deal with such miscreants.
For some reasons I support this illegal action.— Rinku (@rinku_views) December 11, 2019
There is no better remedy than this ....public humiliation.
For a moment think from girls point of view.
Wow best thing to start the day with 😍— aditya raghuraj (@adityaraghuraj) December 11, 2019
Zabardast... we need to have such police team at almost every nook and corners specially near schools and colleges...— Arun Mishra/अरुण मिश्र (@mishrarun20) December 11, 2019
Too many bastards roam around such places...
🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏
On the other hand, some questioned her actions and quipped, the woman cop should have followed legal procedure.
Shows lack of understanding and training— ❌Hindsight❌ (@col_hindsight) December 11, 2019
She should've handcuffed and detained him
A good lawyer may make a case against her for disproportionate use of power on a person who isn't resisting or attacking
Banana republic justice :-), Do police have authorization ?— Jai Vignyan (@JaiVignyan) December 11, 2019
She could have done the same, removing her Identification credentials to avoid police embarrassment.
