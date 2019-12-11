Australia's Adelaide Airport Terminal Evacuated Due to Security Alert - Reports

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corp, the main terminal at Adelaide airport has been evacuated due to a security incident.

An airport spokesperson said that the concourse and gates have been evacuated.

Australian Federal Police are conducting a security check of the area; passengers have been directed to the check-in zone.

#ADELAIDEAIRPORT TERMINAL EVACUATED DUE TO SECURITY FAULT: Service now resuming after re-screening. Customers were evacuated from T1 concourse due to an issue with security screening. Some flight delays may be expected, passengers should check with airlines for flight status. pic.twitter.com/hf1u8WxdHb — Adelaide Airport (@AdelaideAirport) December 11, 2019

​According to reports, at least one flight has been delayed.

Adelaide airport being evacuated due to a security breach, all passengers and staff need to be re-screened 😬 pic.twitter.com/AD7pde0KLW — Byron (@BrainwaveFactor) December 11, 2019

​"It is understood there was a fault with security screening equipment shortly after 2:00pm, allowing a small number of customers to enter concourse without property security screening," Adelaide Airport authorities said.

Airport authorities said that passengers will have to be re-screened amid the security incident.