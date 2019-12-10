Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Near France's New Caledonia - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck on 10 December near New Caledonia, a French overseas territory in the Pacific, the data of the United States Geological Survey showed.

The agency said that it had registered the quake 100 kilometres (62 miles) to the northeast of the town of Tadine at 8:40 GMT. The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometres. ​There have been no reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake.

US Geological Survey (USGS) reported in May about 6.3 magnitude earthquake that was registered off the coast of New Caledonia.

New Caledonia is located in a seismologically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.