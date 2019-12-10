Register
11:24 GMT +310 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Smog and dust in New Delhi

    India's Top Court Allows 12-Hour Window for Construction in Spite of Pollution Concerns

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107721/64/1077216405.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912101077529037-indias-top-court--allows-12-hour-window-for-construction-in-spite-of-pollution-concerns/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recommends that with air quality not being as severe as it was in previous weeks, there is scope for partially relaxing the ban on construction activity in the national capital New Delhi and its suburbs.

    Modifying its earlier order to reduce pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), a two-judge bench of India's Supreme Court has given a breather to the construction sector by allowing construction activity in the day time from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    In early November, the top court had banned all construction-related work in the city due to air quality being very poor and unhealthy.

    Supreme Court Judges Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta's decision is expected to help restart dozens of stalled government-sanctioned and private projects, providing daily wages to hundreds of construction workers and labourers.

    The NCR covers the whole of National Capital's Territory (NCT)-Delhi and certain districts of the Indian states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. It is spread over an area of about 55,083 square kilometres.

    "At present, with the situation not being severe the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is of the considered opinion that a partial ban could be in place for construction activities," a board report submitted to the court said.

    "No construction should be permitted during night time between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.," the CPCB further stated.

    Meanwhile, in a separate though related development, the apex court has asked the central government to explore all available technology, including initiatives to set up smog towers to bring down pollution in the region. The government has been directed to file its action-taken report on 11 December.

    On its part, the government has informed the court that a committee has been appointed to examine options to reduce pollution and draw a long-term strategy to deal with it. The court said the central government and the Delhi government should work out solutions jointly.

    In November, air pollution was declared toxic and at emergency levels, having a debilitating impact on the life-spans of people living in the NCR. This lead the apex court to ban all construction and demolition work in the region on 4 November till further orders and prescribe a fine of Rs. 100,000 (Over $1400) for violations.

    The court also banned the use of diesel-run generators and directed Indian states to ensure power supplies 24x7.

    The air quality index, however, continues to be grim.

    Related:

    Air Pollution in India's Capital: Statutory Panel Declares Health Emergency in Delhi
    India's Top Court Asks Gov't to Explore Hydrogen-Based Auto Fuel to Combat Air Pollution
    Air Pollution: India’s National Capital to Re-introduce Road Rationing if Pollution Remains Critical
    Tags:
    Environment Pollution Control Authority, government, State, residential areas, areas, urban, New Delhi, central government, Supreme Court, Pollution, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Push it to the Limit: Southeast Asian Games Kick Off in Philippines
    Push it to the Limit: Southeast Asian Games Kick Off in Philippines
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse