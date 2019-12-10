Register
01:20 GMT +310 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Syringe

    Malaysia Reports First Case of Polio in Nearly Three Decades

    © Flickr / ZaldyImg
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/101696/46/1016964652.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912101077526748-malaysia-reports-first-case-of-polio-in-nearly-three-decades/

    The Ministry of Health in Malaysia has launched a vaccination campaign after an infant was diagnosed with the first case of the poliovirus seen in the country since 1992.

    Noor Hisham Abdullah, Malaysia’s director-general of health, announced Sunday that a three-month-old boy within the country’s Sabeh state town of Tuaran was hospitalized and confirmed to have polio on Friday.

    “The patient is being treated in an isolation ward and is in stable condition, but still requires assistance to breathe,” Noor Hisham said on December 8, as reported by Reuters, adding that “this is a worrying situation as the spread of the disease … can only be stopped with polio immunization.”

    According to the health official, it’s necessary for polio vaccination rates to be above 95% to prevent infection.

    The virus - which is infectious and has no current cure once a person has contracted it - spreads rapidly amongst children and unsanitary areas. Malaysian health officials cited by the Associated Press believe the strain present in the infant originated from a weakened virus used in oral polio vaccines and later expelled from the body as feces.

    Malaysia was declared polio-free in 2000 and recorded its last case of the virus in 1992.

    A reemergence of polio in Malaysia comes not even three months after the Philippine Department of Health declared a national polio outbreak in response to detection of the virus in a young girl. The Philippines’ top health official noted that the country, which is also in the midst of a dengue epidemic, is vulnerable due to its current vaccination rate.

    “The average polio vaccination has been at 66% to 68% [for 2018 and the first half of 2019]. It is really insufficient. We need [a] 95% vaccine rate of protection or coverage,” Secretary of Health Dr. Francisco Duque III noted in a September broadcast with ANC 24/7.

    Noor Hisham revealed Sunday that tests from the three-month-old boy infected with the virus showed the polio strain present shared genetic links with the virus identified in the Philippines.

    “To ensure that the polio virus does not continue to spread in Malaysia and infect those who are not immunized, polio vaccinations will be given in the residential area of the reported case and expanded to other risk areas," the Malaysian health official said.

    Sabah State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Frankie Poon carried this message on to his constituents during a Monday news conference, urging all members of the public to take part in the statewide immunization program. He went on to announce that efforts to detect acute flaccid paralysis - a sign of polio infection - would be ramped up.

    “It doesn’t matter where it comes from, but the issue is we need to make sure the coverage is high – that’s the target for any country. We don’t care where it comes from but instead ensure it does not spread.” Dr Christina Rundi, the state’s health director, added during the conference, reported Free Malaysia Today.

    Related:

    US Health Officials Puzzled by Mystery Paralysis Spreading in Children
    Deaths From Infectious Diseases in Europe to Surpass Cancer Deaths by 2050
    India Marks 25 Years of Polio Eradication Programme
    Chickenpox Hits US Town Where Many Locals Cite Religious Exemptions From Vaccine
    US Sees Record Number of Cases of Mysterious Polio-Like Disease in 2018 - CDC
    Tags:
    epidemic, outbreak, dengue, dengue fever, Philippines, Malaysia, public health, immunization, virus, polio
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Push it to the Limit: Southeast Asian Games Kick Off in Philippines
    Push it to the Limit: Southeast Asian Games Kick Off in Philippines
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse