Register
20:12 GMT +309 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Lenovo booth

    Bye IBM, Microsoft and HP? Chinese Gov't Reportedly to Ditch All US-Made Hard and Software by 2023

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Solomon203 / Lenovo booth, Taipei IT Month 20161210
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    2120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107752/35/1077523502.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912091077525024-bye-ibm-microsoft-and-hp-chinese-govt-reportedly-to-ditch-all-us-made-hard-and-software-by-2023/

    The move is likely a response to the crackdown campaign the US initiated against Chinese tech companies this year, specifically against Huawei. Washington justified the significant move amid the ongoing trade war between the countries, by calling Chinese hardware a national security risk.

    The Chinese government has ordered all of its institutions and agencies to start replacing all foreign-made equipment, computers and software with domestically-produced products, the Financial Times reported. Such documents are not publically disclosed in China, but the newspaper obtained the information about the new policy from sources in Chinese cybersecurity companies, which learned about it from clients in the government.

    According to these sources, the order came from the Chinese Communist Party's Central Office earlier this year and was designed to switch government agencies and critical infrastructure to "secure and controllable" technology, in line with regulations first laid out in 2017 by Chinese Cyber Security Law.

    According to estimates of a China Securities broker cited by the newspaper, between 20 and 30 million pieces of hardware need to be replaced under the new policy, which was nicknamed "3-5-2" over its set tempos – 30% of all equipment should be replaced in 2020, 50% more in the next year and the remaining 20% in 2022. 

    Likely Major Blow to US Economy

    The reported new policy is likely to affect major US hardware and software companies like Microsoft, which even developed a "Chinese Government Edition" of Windows 10 in 2017 to stay on the market, as well as HP, Dell, Intel and others. Analysts at Jefferies, quoted by the Financial Times, say that the total market for US hard and software products in China accounts for $150 billion a year in revenues. But government agencies are responsible for only part of it, with private companies unlikely to switch to domestic products voluntarily, one cybersecurity analyst opined.

    "Let's see what the government orders are — they will not proactively want to substitute since the investment is high", the analyst said.

    Even without the private sector, the loses for the US tech companies will be significant. Thus the new policy might be Beijing's response to the US crackdown campaign against Chinese tech giants, like Huawei, initiated earlier this year. Washington namely banned Huawei's equipment from American soil and severely limited US companies' ability to sell software and components to the Chinese tech giant without special permissions. 

    Washington justified the move by accusations against Huawei of leaving backdoors in its products to enable surveillance by the Chinese government. On the same grounds, the White House pressured its allies in Europe and beyond to deny Huawei entrance to their 5G networks. Both Beijing and the company deny US allegations with Huawei filing a suit against Washington's actions.

    Possible Impediments of the Policy's Implementation

    The Financial Times indicates that Beijing's alleged plan might not work as smoothly as it plans to. Most government computers use Microsoft's Windows operating system, and the majority of domestically-developed software is written for it and is not compatible with Chinese Linux-based Kylin OS. Though it is technically possible to launch some of Windows applications on Linux-based systems using emulators or so-called compatibility layer, like Wine, it's unclear if it will be permissible under the new alleged regulations.

    The situation with PCs also remains unclear – the biggest Chinese producer of computers, Lenovo, is indeed capable of delivering domestically-assembled PCs to the government since it fully acquired IBM's personal computer business in 2005. However, it still uses US-made chips manufactured by Intel and hard drives produced by Samsung, which technically violate the requirements of the reportedly implemented policy.

    Attendees walk past a display for 5G services from Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Huawei Plans to Move US Research Centres to Canada Amid US Crackdown, Trade War on China

    There is a possibility that Lenovo will come up with replacements for the foreign-made parts, following the suit by Huawei, which was cut off from its US-suppliers after the newly imposed measures by Washington. The company developed its own OS to replace Google's Android in the future and plans on replacing other components too.

    Related:

    Reports on US Plans on Delisting Chinese Companies 'Highly Inaccurate' - White House
    Beijing Calls on US to Stop 'Unreasonable Pressure' on Chinese Companies, Including Huawei
    Manhattan Project 2.0: US Military Launches Large-Scale Development to Counter Russia, China
    Pentagon Compiles List of Companies Linked to China’s Military to Secure US Technologies - Reports
    US-China Trade Deal Unlikely to Stop US Interfering in Hong Kong, Taiwan & S China Sea – Strategist
    Will Delisting of Chinese Companies Affect China-US Trade Talks?
    Tags:
    Dell, Intel, Microsoft, computers, technologies, Huawei, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Push it to the Limit: Southeast Asian Games Kick Off in Philippines
    Push it to the Limit: Southeast Asian Games Kick Off in Philippines
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse