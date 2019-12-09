Register
17:40 GMT +309 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    M777 Light Towed Howitzer

    Indian Army Fires American Origin Ammunition from M-777s Near Pakistan Border

    CC BY 2.0 / Jonathan Mallard / M777 Light Towed Howitzer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107752/38/1077523804.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912091077523051-indian-army-fires-american-origin-ammunition-from-m-777s-near-pakistan-border/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The 155 mm satellite-guided artillery rounds for Howitzers were ordered from the US following the February 2019 military standoff between India and Pakistan, which erupted following a suicide attack on an Indian military convoy killing at least 40 soldiers.

    The Indian Army carried out a firing test of American-origin Excalibur artillery ammunition from M-777 ultra-light Howitzers at the Pokhran firing ranges on Monday. The M-777, A2 Ultra-Light Howitzer, which can be heli-lifted even in mountainous areas, was handed over to the Indian Army in 2018. 

    The firing was witnessed by the senior leadership of the Indian Army including Director General Artillery Lieutenant General Ravi Prasad.

    Excalibur artillery rounds with 155mm trajectory correctable munitions, also referred to as Course Correctable Fuzes, use GPS technology to guide shells to their targets accurately, and facilitate co-ordination for mid-course flight path correction, were implemented in the test.

    TCM (Tuason-Craig-Micromagnum) accuracy and first-round hit probability are significantly higher than that of conventional ammunition. This facilitates their use in close support situations within 150 metres of friendly troops.

    The guided shells have been inducted into army units guarding the Line of Control, a 435-mile line which marks where the Indian and Pakistani parts of Kashmir begin.

    The shells, which can reach up to 57 km, can also be used in the K-9 tracked Howitzer gun that India bought from South Korea in 2017.

    The relationship between India and Pakistan has deteriorated to the level of nadir in February 2019 when the Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group claimed a suicide attack on an Indian military convoy which killed at least 40 soldiers in Kashmir's Pulwama. In retaliation for the suicide attack, a cross border aerial strike was launched on 26 February by the Indian Air Force in the Balakot area inside Pakistan to allegedly destroy terror camps. The following day, the Pakistan Air Force carried out retaliatory strikes using a dozen fighter jets and shot down India's MiG-21 Bison. India also claimed that its MiG-21 Bison brought down an American made Pakistani F-16 fighter jet, which Pakistan has denied so far.

    For the past four months, a massive deployment of forces took place in the western sector after Pakistan had threatened India with retaliation in the wake of Jammu and Kashmir's special status being revoked by New Delhi.

    Related:

    A Gun for All Seasons: Indian Army Gets K9 Vajra, M777 Howitzers
    Indian Army Deploys American M-777 Light Howitzers Near China Border
    Amid Border Tensions With Pakistan, India Begins Using American Satellite Guided Artillery Shells
    Tags:
    Pakistan, United States, artillery, howitzer, M777 howitzers, M-777, Indian Army, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astride Together: Wives of World Leaders Enjoying Horseback Riding
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse