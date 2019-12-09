MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Japanese government on Monday said that is was closely monitoring North Korean actions after Pyongyang's remarks about a "very important" test conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, NHK reported.

According to the broadcaster NHK, the Japanese government believes the North Korean test may have involved ballistic missiles. An official from the Japanese Defence Ministry told NHK that North Korea may be trying to increase the range of its ballistic missiles.

Tokyo is reportedly concerned over possible further missile tests by North Korea.

The reports come after the North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Sunday, citing the North Korean Academy of the National Defence Science, that a test had been conducted on Saturday and would significantly change the country's strategic position in the near future.

What appears to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) flies in an undisclosed location in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 2, 2019

Last year saw major improvements to the situation on the Korean Peninsula, which had been tense due to Pyongyang's multiple nuclear and missile tests, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un holding direct talks with the presidents of South Korea and the United States. The negotiation process, however, came to a standstill in 2019 due to a lack of specific denuclearisation measures and resumed missile tests.