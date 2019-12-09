Xinjiang Governor Slams US Uyghur Bill as Severe Violation of International Law

The US House of Representatives passed earlier the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which demands various US government agencies to provide reports on the Uyghur situation in China. The US bill targets particularly re-education camps in Xinjiang, which according to Chinese authorities, were designed as training centres to combat regional extremism.

Xinjiang governor Shohrat Zakir denounced the US bill early on Monday as a severe violation of international law, adding that the imposed counter-terrorism measure in the region have similarities with anti-terrorism means in the US. Zakir expressed strong condemntaion of the bill, Reuters said.

According to the Chinese authorities, they have established vocational education and training centers so that people can learn the language and law, as well as gain professional skills. They also help strengthen the resistance to extremism and terrorism.

China has also repeatedly refuted allegations that it discriminates against Uyghurs and said that the country fully complies with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Diplomatic relations between the two nations have been souring for more than a year. Apart from the ongoing trade war and tit-for-tat reported accusations of commercial spying, Washington separately accused Beijing of alleged human rights violations against the Uyghur people in the country’s Xinjiang autonomous region.

In November, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo introduced visa restrictions against the Chinese government and Communist Party officials over these allegations.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW