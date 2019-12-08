DPRK Says 'Very Serious Test' Conducted at Space Satellite Site

The state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that Pyongyang conducted late on Saturday a test at a satellite site that will be used for upgrading the nation's "strategic status". The news agency did not elaborate on the details of the test.

"...The West Sea satellite launch was a very serious test. The National Defence Academy of Democratic People's Republic of Korea [DPRK] reported to the Central Committee of the Workers' Party the successful results of this significant test. The results of this critical test will soon play an important role in further changing the strategic status of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea", KCNA said early on Sunday.

The news comes amid an announcement that denuclearization talks with the United States are no longer on the table.

"We do not need to have lengthy talks with the U.S. now and the denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiation table [...] The alleged ‘sustained and substantial dialogue’ claimed by the United States is none other than a time-saving trick to make expedient use of the DPRK-US dialogue solely in its domestic political agenda [...] The alleged ‘sustained and substantial dialogue’ claimed by the United States is none other than a time-saving trick to make expedient use of the DPRK-US dialogue solely in its domestic political agenda", the North Korean Envoy to the UN Kim Song said in a published statement on Saturday.

The envoy also slammed Washington for persistently pursuing a "hostile policy" toward North Korea in an alleged attempt to "stifle" DPRK.

In recent months, North Korea has been consistently reminding the US that the deadline, set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concession in the ongoing nuclear talks, is coming soon. From the North Korean point of view, the US has not been responded in good faith to Kim Jong Un's attempts to settle the issue. Pyongyang threatens to change its course regarding the denuclearization process unless the Trump administration offers more palatable terms to the North Korean leadership.

