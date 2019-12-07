Register
16:28 GMT +307 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Robert Vadra (C), Indian businessman and husband of Indian politician Priyanka Gandhi (unseen), gestures as he arrives at the Directorate of Enforcement for questioning in a money laundering probe over the alleged possession of illegal foreign assets, in New Delhi on May 30, 2019.

    Indian Opposition Leader Sonia Gandhi's Son-in-Law Seeks Court's Permission to Travel Abroad

    © AFP 2019 / MONEY SHARMA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107751/07/1077510732.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912071077510112-indian-opposition-leader-sonia-gandhis-son-in-law-seeks-courts-permission-to-travel-abroad/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Enforcement Directorate (ED), India’s top economic intelligence agency, is investigating Robert Vadra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as he is suspected of laundering £1.9 million pounds. A lawyer representing Vadra told the court that his client wants to travel to Spain for two weeks.

    Facing a probe over allegations of money laundering did not stop Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's opposition Congress party, from seeking permission from a Delhi court on Saturday to travel abroad for medical treatment and business.

    The Enforcement Directorate, however, sought more time from the court to file a response. Special Judge Arvind Kumar then directed it to file its reply by 9 December.

    Saturday’s request to travel abroad comes six months after a court allowed Vadra to travel to the US and the Netherlands for six weeks for a health check up, but denied him permission to visit the UK.

    The Enforcement Directorate has repeatedly expressed its apprehension in court that Vadra may destroy evidence if allowed to go to the UK.

    Vadra has been accused of using his various properties and real estate holdings both at home and abroad, especially in London and the UAE, for "routing kickbacks" and "round-tripping illegal wealth".

    Media reports have quoted the ED as claiming in its legal arguments that the properties in London and the UAE were bought with money of suspect companies, some of which are owned by Vadra’s close associates - arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and UAE-based businessman C C Thampi.  

    The ED is separately probing both Bhandari and Thampi for allegedly violating the country’s Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

    Last year, enforcement agencies filed a money laundering case against Vadra for the purchase of a £1.9 million property at Bryanston Square in London and two other properties with an estimated worth of £4 million and £5 million.

    In September last year, a case was filed against Vadra and former chief of India's Haryana B. S. Hooda under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly purchasing land in various places in the state’s Gurgaon district and selling them at rates higher than prevailing market prices.

    In 2015, the ED registered a money laundering case against Vadra-owned Sky Light Hospitality for buying land in Rajasthan at cheap prices and allegedly selling them for Rupees 51.5 million (over $702,000) to Allengenery Finlease, a fictitious company with no real business activity.

    There are also 18 cases of fraud against companies in which Vadra allegedly has a stake.

    All of these properties were allegedly bought between 2005 and 2010, according to the ED.

    In April this year, Vadra was directed to not leave the country without the court’s prior permission after being granted conditional anticipatory bail.

    Related:

    India’s Congress Party Demands Probe into ‘Mega Bitcoin Scam’ by Ruling BJP
    RUSSIA AND INDIA TO JOINTLY FIGHT MONEY LAUNDERING
    India’s Former Finance Minister Arrested in Alleged Corruption, Money Laundering Cases
    Tags:
    economic crime, allegations, Money Laundering, relatives, Sonia Gandhi, Permission, Court, Travel, Congress, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astride Together: Wives of World Leaders Enjoying Horseback Riding
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse