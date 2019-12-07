Lawyers Launch 'Surgical Strike' on Alleged Child Rapist in India's Madhya Pradesh State - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The recent increase in brutal crimes against women across the country has led to public outrage – from sitting down in protest to taking to social media, people have strongly pitched for punitive action against all accused.

Lawyers in India’s Indore city assaulted an alleged rapist inside a court complex on Saturday. The accused is in police custody for allegedly abducting, raping, and strangulating a four-year-old girl to death earlier this month.

Police said the victim was sleeping near an overbridge when she was kidnapped. The parents noticed their child missing at dawn and reported the matter to the police. A subsequent search led to the girl being found dead in a plastic sheet at an abandoned building.

Today, the accused was brought to the court for a hearing when agitated lawyers started thrashing him.

The video shows lawyers trying to break the police cordon in an attempt to slap and punch the accused.

Indore: Lawyers present at court premises attempted to thrash an accused in a minor girl rape case. The accused was brought to the court for a hearing in the case. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VyVyZerlkb — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019

In a similar incident on Saturday, a man who was acquitted in a case involving the rape and murder of two minors in India’s Kerala state was also thrashed and injured.

In January 2017, a 13-year-old girl was found hanging inside a dilapidated house in the Walayar region of Kerala state. The girl was allegedly sexually abused by a few people over a period of time. Following her death, her nine-year-old sister testified that she saw two men running out of the house on the day she was found dead.

Two months later, the sister was also found dead in similar circumstances at the same spot. The autopsy report revealed that she too was subjected to sexual abuse.

Saturday’s incidents in Indore and Kerala came a day after Hyderabad police eliminated four accused of raping and murdering a 26-year-old doctor last month. While some have praised the police for its action, others have criticised it for indulging in an act of custodial killing.