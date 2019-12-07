Woman Set to Testify Against Her Accused Rapists Dies in Indian Hospital After Being Set on Fire

According to local police in the city of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, five men dragged a 23-year-old woman into a field as she was about to enter a railway station, dousing her in oil and lighting her on fire.

The unnamed victim, who was earlier admitted to a local hospital in critical condition with 90 percent of her body covered in burns, and then airlifted to the capital of Delhi for better medical care died late on Friday.

"She [the Unnao rape victim] suffered a cardiac arrest at 11:10 p.m. and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive and at 11:40 p.m. she died", a Sardurjung Hospital spokesperson said, cited by India Today.

According to the media outlet India Today, the woman had previously sought to testify in court against two other men who she accused of raping her.

The 23-year-old woman's last words, according to India Today were, "I don't want to die. Those who have done this to me, I want to see them hang to death".

At the time of the horrific incident, one of the accused rapists was reportedly out on bail and the other was in hiding.

Earlier, local investigators reportedly revealed that the victim had been in a relationship with one of her attackers last year. The boyfriend-turned-rapist reportedly promised to marry her but then raped her along with the other suspect.