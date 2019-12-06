Register
23:45 GMT +306 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US diplomat Julie Eadh, Joshua Wong, and other figures associated with the Hong Kong anti-government protests are featured in the new video game Everyone Hit the Traitors

    ‘Everyone Hit the Traitors’: Video Game Invites Players to Pummel Hong Kong Protesters

    "Everyone Hit the Traitors"
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107750/62/1077506214.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912061077506345-video-game-invites-players-pummel-hong-kong-protesters/

    A new, free-to-play video game out of China features animated cartoon violence related to the Hong Kong protests, allowing gamers to thrash average anti-government demonstrators and notable pro-democracy protest figures such as Joshua Wong.

    Equipped with weapons ranging from a flip-flop to a wrecking ball, players in the video game “Everyone Hit the Traitors” can now take their protest-related frustrations out in a virtual format.

    The goal of “Everyone Hit the Traitors” is pretty straightforward, as it uses the survival video game formula: eliminate each wave of anti-government, pro-democracy protesters and defeat every superpowered boss.

    In addition to Wong, who is featured as a boss who possesses the power of healing black-clad, anti-government protesters, other “traitors,” such as entrepreneur Jimmy Lai and politician Martin Lee, are also caricatured in the game, according to the Global Times.

    "The practices of these modern traitors have long been irritating," Yang Qian, one player of the game, told the Global Times earlier this week. "While they are free in real life, at least in the game they should pay for what they have done."

    “Everyone Hit the Traitors” also pulls no punches when it comes to addressing the US’ alleged intervention in matters related to China and its special administrative region.

    "Hong Kong is part of China, and this can't be meddled with by outside powers," the game’s translated title page says, reported the Global Times.

    The game, available on the Chinese website dalaoshu.net, also features appearances from Western figures such as US diplomat Julie Eadeh, who has drawn ire from the Chinese government for meeting with Wong and other Hong Kong demonstrators earlier this year.

    Various demonstrators in the game are also seen clutching American flags and stacks of US currency to drive the point home.

    While the Global Times says that the game has “begun to attract players across Chinese mainland social media platforms,” China-focused tech news outlet Abacus questioned its popularity and asserted that “searches show the game is barely mentioned on mainstream social media platforms WeChat, Weibo and Zhihu.”

    This particular video game provides a stark contrast to “Liberate Hong Kong,” a VR-capable video game taking a protester’s perspective that was released on Steam earlier this year.

    Like “Everyone Hit the Traitors,” the developer has remained anonymous, but did state that they created the video game with the hopes of shining a light on the unrest in Hong Kong, reported Abacus in November.

    Related:

    Beijing: Hong Kong High Court Has No ‘Authority’ to Call Mask Ban Unconstitutional
    ‘Pretextual Discourse’: Western Media Ignores Rioting, Blames Hong Kong Police for Chaos
    ‘Hard Core’ of Hong Kong Protesters Compensate for Dwindling Numbers With Increased Violence
    Western Media ‘Clearly Complicit’ as Death Toll, Violence Climb in Hong Kong Protests
    Proposed US Ban on Tear Gas Sales to Hong Kong Prompts Chinese Suppliers to Step Up
    Tags:
    tech, American Flag, Beijing, US interventions, Joshua Wong, Global Times, anti-government protests, video game, China, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse