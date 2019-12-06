New Delhi (Sputnik): Developed behind the Taj Mahal, the vantage point was inaugurated a few weeks ago to offer a distinct scenic view of the Mughal-era monument to tourists who flock to Agra from all over the world.

Both national and international tourists will now have to pay more to view the Taj Mahal from a new vantage point, city authorities said on Friday.

While Indians will have to cough up Rs.50 (about $1), foreigners will pay around $2 in order to enjoy the monument. Previously, both categories of tourists paid just 20 cents to enjoy the view.

The price change is effective from today.

For the special pleasure of viewing the monument in the moonlight, both Indian and foreign tourists will have to spend around Rs.200 (around $2) and $7, respectively. However, the ticket price for entering the Taj Mahal itself remains unchanged.

The Taj Mahal is open during full moon for five days, including two days before and after the full moon.

The vantage point, made by the Agra development authority of, was opened to the public on 16 November. It cost the authorities about $4,000 to build.

The Taj Mahal, which is one of the Seven Wonders of the World, has been called a “Jewel of Muslim Art in India” by UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).

The structure was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan as a mausoleum for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, who died while giving birth.