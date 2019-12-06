Hyderabad Encounter: Bollywood Stars Hail Police Who Killed Vet's Alleged Rapists as 'Real Heroes'

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Telangana State Police on Friday morning announced that all the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian were shot dead as they tried to flee while being taken to the crime scene.

Indian policemen shooting dead four men suspected of raping and killing a young female vet in Hyderabad last week has quickly gone viral on social media.

On various social media sites, hashtags like #justiceforDisha, #TelanganaPolice, #Dishacase, #Encounter started trending, with many referring to the encounter as “justice served”.

Not only netizens but Bollywood celebrities too expressed their approval of the policemen's actions against the accused, who were allegedly trying to flee the scene, and shared how proud they were of them.

.Kudos to @TelanganaCMO and the @cyberabadpolice especially #VCSajjanar for delivering true justice swiftly and strongly! This sends a strong message to those monsters who break the law and hide behind the system. I am sure all such monsters are shaking with fear now! @cpcybd — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) December 6, 2019

Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 6, 2019

Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of #PriyankaReddy in an “ENCOUNTER”. चलो! अब जितने भी लोगों ने ऐसा घिनोना अपराध करने वालों के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाई थी और उनके लिए ख़तरनाक से ख़तरनाक सज़ा चाही थी, मेरे साथ ज़ोर से बोलो - #जयहो।👏👍 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 6, 2019

Perversion of the justice system cannot be the answer to dealing with perverts in society. Fixing the justice system is. 🙏🏽 — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (Ranvir Shorey) (@RanvirShorey) December 6, 2019

How far can you run away after committing a crime like Rape .. #JusticeForPriyankaReddy #Encounter 🙏🏻 thankyou #Telangana police — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 6, 2019

Rapist was shot dead at the very place he raped the innocent girl and burnt her body, WOW!! we salute our police forces and of course the government for this revolutionary step #BetiBachao #AchcheDin🙏 https://t.co/LmNw0dexrp — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 6, 2019

Justice has been served, and served well. — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) December 6, 2019

Local investigators said that the group of four male suspects first punctured the rear wheel of the veterinarian's scooter. Then they offered her assistance in repairing the tire before dragging her to a secluded spot near a toll plaza and sexually assaulted her. She was later found burnt her to death on the night of 27 November.