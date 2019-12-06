Here's What Indians Watched on YouTube in 2019

New Delhi (Sputnik): This is the season to look at the year gone by and in a country like India, with videos increasingly becoming the entry-point of new users to the Internet, YouTube has come up with #YouTube Rewind that provides a snapshot of the videos and stories that caught India’s imagination this year.

While movies and music continued to rule the hearts and minds of India, with “Rowdy Baby”, a song from southern Indian superstar Dhanush, star of the film “Maari 2”, making it to YouTube’s global most viewed charts, breakout creators like Khandeshi Movies and their signature style of down-home comedy had audiences laughing across the country.

Also Bollywood tracks like “Coca Cola”, “Dheeme Dheeme” and “O Saki Saki” made it to the Top 10 Trending Music Videos in India in 2019.

On YouTube, 2019 has been a year when genres like farming, gaming and learning blossomed into categories worth reckoning, demonstrating impressive reach and engagement.

Across categories, female creators could be seen leading from the front. While 2016 had just one female YouTube creator with a subscriber base of over 1 million, 2019 has seen that number climbing to a whopping 120 female YouTube creators with over a million followers.

Satya Raghavan, Director at YouTube Partnerships, India, remarked: “For the last several years, video has increasingly been a medium that has inspired and fascinated Indians and also became the canvas for their imaginations. In the 12th year of YouTube’s journey in India, 2019 has proven to be a coming-of-age year in more ways than one.”

The top five lists of Most viewed Music Videos Globally includes Daddy Yankee & Snow - Con Calma (Video Oficial); ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura (Official Video) ft. El Guincho; Anuel AA, KAROL G - Secreto; Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin - China (Video Oficial) and Jhay Cortez, J. Balvin, Bad Bunny - No Me Conoce (Remix)

Some of the YouTube Top Trending Music Videos in India are: Rowdy Baby by Dhanush, Sai Pallavi | Yuvan Shankar Raja | Maari 2; Vaaste by Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi | Nikhil D | Bhushan Kumar | Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru; She Don't Know by Millind Gaba Song | Shabby; Coca Cola - Kartik A, Kriti S | Tony Kakkar | Tanishk Bagchi | Neha Kakkar | Luka Chuppi and COKA - Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz | Alankrita Sahai | Jaani | Arvindr Khaira.