10:31 GMT +306 December 2019
    Twitter app icon on a mobile phone

    Twitterstorm Over Police Encounter of Four Men Accused in Rape, Brutal Murder of Indian Vet - Videos

    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke
    Asia & Pacific
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912061077497994-twitterstorm-over-police-encounter-of-four-men-accused-in-rape-brutal-murder-of-indian-vet---videos/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India woke up on Friday to a sudden development in the case of the sensational rape and gruesome murder of 27-year-old veterinary doctor in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on 27 November.

    Four suspects in a case involving the rape and murder of an Indian veterinary doctor were killed in an encounter with Hyderabad city police early Friday morning.

    The news sparked an array of reactions on social media as people shared their thoughts on the case, which had caused some people to protest in the streets, demanding justice and capital punishment against the perpetrators.

    Twitter was polarised over the news as many opposed it, calling it fake, while others cheered for the police. The locals celebrated the news by showering rose petals on the police at the site of the  encounter and raising slogans hailing the police.

    “We were shocked when we heard about it in the morning but we are also happy that justice has been served so soon to our daughter. We are happy the culprits got punished," the family of the veterinary doctor was quoted as saying to media.

    Asha Devi, mother of “Nirbhaya” (fearless), who was fatally assaulted and gang-raped in 2012, also came out in support of the police and said the news has come as an ointment to her 7-year-old wounds. She also demanded that no action should be taken against police.

    "At least one daughter has been served justice. I thank the police. I have been shouting for 7 years, punish the culprits even if it needs to be done by breaking laws and then see how  society changes for the better," Asha Devi said.

    Girls from the city of Hyderabad showed their happiness by cheering and waving from the bus over the news of the deadly encounter with the accused murderers.

    Several others, who were left elated by the news, lauded the police for bringing justice to the deceased.

    On the other hand, some vehemently opposed the early morning encounter, calling it fake and the normalisation of extra-judicial killing.

    Another pointed out that the encounters seen as justice by the people of India, and that this is only a reflection of the distrust of in judiciary of the country.

    The accused were shot dead as they tried to escape from the place where they were taken to recreate the crime scene on Friday morning.

    "They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape... police fired in retaliation and the four accused died," a senior police official told wire agency PTI.

    A video from the house of one of the accused shows his family breaking down after hearing the news of their son's encounter.

    Tags:
    Trending, Social Media, arrest, murder, rape, India
