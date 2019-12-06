Register
02:21 GMT +306 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of South Korean boy band BTS pose on the red carpet during the annual MAMA Awards at Nagoya Dome

    2019 MAMA Highlights: BTS Record 9 Awards, Best Performances and GOT7 Jackson's Meme Face

    © REUTERS / KIM KYUNG-HOON
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107749/60/1077496095.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912061077495151-2019-mama-highlights-bts-record-9-awards-best-performances-and-got7-jacksons-meme-face/

    The Asian music awards show took place in Japan on December 4, the 21st in the gala's history.

    The annual Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony, organized by CJ E&M, through its music channel Mnet, took place at the Nagoya Dome in Japan this Wednesday.

    The red carpet and main ceremony were broadcast worldwide via Mnet, SNS and other international networks, and was hosted for the third time since 2017 by well-known actor Park Bo Gum.

    BTS Creates History Again

    Kpop phenomenon BTS created history again, becoming the first artist to win all four daesangs (grand prizes in different categories): the boys collected awards for Album of the Year, Worldwide Icon of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. Along with Best Male Group, Qoo10 Favorite Male Artist, Best Music Video, Best Dance Performance Male Group, and Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10, they took in 9 awards this year.

    Among other winners were Twice, who took Best Female Group award, TXT as Best New Male Artist, and Itzy as Best New Female Artist. The World Performer award went to Monsta X, Twice got the Best Dance Performance - Female Group award. Best solo male and female artists were Baekhyun of EXO and Chungha of I.O.I., repectively.

    Full list of winners can be seen here.

    Best Performances

    BTS closed the ceremony with a spectacular performance, including VCR, that left the fans of the group ecstatic.

    Army (official name of fandom) were especially impressed with V and Jimin duo performance:

    WHEN THEY SAID ”I GOT YOU” AND JIMIN PULLED THAT ROSE OUT OF NOWHERE#JIMIN #V #VMIN pic.twitter.com/7ukJVzXtfS

    ​Another memorable performance trended worldwide as Seventeen member Wonwoo had a stunning look during the band’s performance “Fear”.

    During the intro he hit with a dark vampire look, brought what appeared to be a white rose up to his face and then began to sing, startling the audience by eating the rose.

    The band that evening took the “Breakthrough Achievement” award.

    How to Become a Meme

    A collaboration song between Hwasa, from female band Mamamoo, and J.Y. Park, who is not only a well-known producer and founder of JYP Entertainment but also a successful singer, hit its climax with the woman sitting on the knee of her actual male boss. The performance was so impressive for one of the members of GOT7 - a 'boy band' under the same agency as Mamamoo, JYP Entertaiment -that Jackson Wang's shocked face became a meme shortly after the ceremony. Wang is part of JYP Entertainment as a member of boy band GOT7, and his reaction became a viral meme.

    Related:

    K-Pop Star Siwon of Super Junior Under Fire From Chinese Fans for ‘Supporting Hong Kong’
    #OBSESSEDwithEXO Trends on Twitter Worldwide as Video for Title Track of K-Pop Kings Released
    K-Pop Band TXT Shares Teasers for New Song 'Angel or Devil'
    K-Pop Fans Shocked After Jung Joon-young Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison Amid Sexual Assault Charges
    NCT 127 First K-Pop Band to Participate in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade’s History
    Tags:
    awards, music, BTS, k-pop
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse