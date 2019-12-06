2019 MAMA Highlights: BTS Record 9 Awards, Best Performances and GOT7 Jackson's Meme Face

The Asian music awards show took place in Japan on December 4, the 21st in the gala's history.

The annual Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony, organized by CJ E&M, through its music channel Mnet, took place at the Nagoya Dome in Japan this Wednesday.

The red carpet and main ceremony were broadcast worldwide via Mnet, SNS and other international networks, and was hosted for the third time since 2017 by well-known actor Park Bo Gum.

BTS Creates History Again

Kpop phenomenon BTS created history again, becoming the first artist to win all four daesangs (grand prizes in different categories): the boys collected awards for Album of the Year, Worldwide Icon of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. Along with Best Male Group, Qoo10 Favorite Male Artist, Best Music Video, Best Dance Performance Male Group, and Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10, they took in 9 awards this year.

Among other winners were Twice, who took Best Female Group award, TXT as Best New Male Artist, and Itzy as Best New Female Artist. The World Performer award went to Monsta X, Twice got the Best Dance Performance - Female Group award. Best solo male and female artists were Baekhyun of EXO and Chungha of I.O.I., repectively.

Full list of winners can be seen here.

Best Performances

BTS closed the ceremony with a spectacular performance, including VCR, that left the fans of the group ecstatic.

#BTSMAMA2019 #BTSDaesangAllKill #BTSMAMASWEEP

You have created history once again today! We are all so proud of you! You are truly one of a kind! Every single one of you have created a legacy! Thank you Bts! I will love you forever 💖 pic.twitter.com/k4KktAAKpE — J🌸 (@KimTaeyeon_8939) 5 December 2019

THE BEST FAMILY IN THE UNIVERSE 💜💜



LOOK AT JIMINSSI AND HOSEOK, JIN, NAMJOON, JUNGKOOK, TAEHYUNG AND YOONGI . . PLEASE I'm soft #BTSMAMA2019 #MAMA2019 pic.twitter.com/pta5b04OEY — JIN MAMA PRINCE (@IRMNMJN) 4 December 2019

This is a whole EMOTIONS ATTACK . . I don't know if you didn't cry, but I'm telling you, I DID #BTSMAMA2019 #MAMA2019 #BTSatMAMA pic.twitter.com/3LKNPND0Cx — JIN MAMA PRINCE (@IRMNMJN) 4 December 2019

Army (official name of fandom) were especially impressed with V and Jimin duo performance:

WHEN THEY SAID ”I GOT YOU” AND JIMIN PULLED THAT ROSE OUT OF NOWHERE#JIMIN #V #VMIN pic.twitter.com/7ukJVzXtfS

— ℑ𝔨𝔯𝔞𝔫 (@TeethAshton) 4 December 2019

Vmin: I breathe while looking at you, I got you , inside those pitch black lights . pic.twitter.com/X80upUm2wa — Sarah🕊 (@swarriahk_) 4 December 2019

​Another memorable performance trended worldwide as Seventeen member Wonwoo had a stunning look during the band’s performance “Fear”.

During the intro he hit with a dark vampire look, brought what appeared to be a white rose up to his face and then began to sing, startling the audience by eating the rose.

The band that evening took the “Breakthrough Achievement” award.

Wow #WONWOO and #SEVENTEEN are still on worldwide trends. Now I see why Ww’s hair has to be so unique. Because he got very important roles in this year’s event. 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻🐋 good job! pic.twitter.com/0FBxpP9nP5 — 𝐻𝑒𝒶𝓋𝑒𝓃 (@kikanim) 4 December 2019

How to Become a Meme

A collaboration song between Hwasa, from female band Mamamoo, and J.Y. Park, who is not only a well-known producer and founder of JYP Entertainment but also a successful singer, hit its climax with the woman sitting on the knee of her actual male boss. The performance was so impressive for one of the members of GOT7 - a 'boy band' under the same agency as Mamamoo, JYP Entertaiment -that Jackson Wang's shocked face became a meme shortly after the ceremony. Wang is part of JYP Entertainment as a member of boy band GOT7, and his reaction became a viral meme.