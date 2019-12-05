Dead Lake in India’s Chennai City Revived After Worst Man-Made Drought

New Delhi (Sputnik): The lakes and ponds come under the Rejuvenation and Restoration of Water Bodies project in Chennai. A grand total of 210 water bodies have been identified for complete revival.

The Indian Forest Department has revived a lake in a zoo located in Chennai, which had hogged the headlines in summer due to a water crisis. The lake had dried up a year ago after the region was hit by an extreme drought.

While stating that this year the lake had missed its avian guests, Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen tweeted before and after pictures of the lake.

This was the lake that was dead and dried up a year back. This was the lake that had missed its bird guests. This was one of the water body we had worked hard to revive and rejuvenate. Now the water and the birds are back and our smiles too. Work is pleasure. pic.twitter.com/E9GAJ5vxOC — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) December 5, 2019

​The officer says clearing up the natural drainage channels, desilting the lake, planting native trees on banks, and linking a good stable weir to the water body, revived the lake. Rains play a major role in this as well, and Ramen said he also recommends praying to the Rain Gods to revive the lake.

Indeed, southern India was recently lashed by heavy rains following strong north-easterly winds.

In 2019, the Environmentalist Foundation of India has rejuvenated 54 ponds and lakes in Chennai and its suburbs, despite

Chennai facing its worst-ever water crisis. Three years of failed monsoon in 2016, 2017, and 2018 and a major heatwave from May to June 2019 further exacerbated the problem by evaporating any water left in reservoirs.

Millions of people were left without consistent access to water. A lack of rainwater and groundwater left four of the reservoirs that supply the city completely dry. The inability to meet demand for water forced businesses like hotels and restaurants to shut down.