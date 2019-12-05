India Establishes High-Level Committee to Tackle Porn on Social Media

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Supreme Court of India has asked the government to frame guidelines to regulate social media and put in place a mechanism to track explicit material.

Indian Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday established a 14-member group to study issues related to pornographic content on the internet and social media platforms.

The group was formed after several parliamentarians expressed concern as to how children were being affected by pornographic content.

The group, comprising members from across the political parties, will be coordinated by opposition Congress party lawmaker and former minister Jairam Ramesh.

The group will prepare a report after discussing the issues related to pornographic content with civil society groups, compulsory emergency response teams and social media companies.

The vice-president has given the group a month to prepare its report.

"After studying the matter and discussion with members, I have decided to give one month time to an informal group to look into the issue."

The vice-president also urged parliamentarians to share information related to this issue with the group, following which he will discuss later how to take it forward.