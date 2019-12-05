New Delhi (Sputnik): The recent surge in crimes against women has left people with a deep sense of resentment. People in different parts of the country have been hitting the streets and taking to social media to demand justice and capital punishment for the perpetrators.

Students staging a protest against the growing number of rape cases in the country were detained on Thursday in Delhi, as they tried to enter the Prime Minister’s Office.

The flash protests were carried out without prior notice at the high security location. The students attempted to enter the premises while holding placards and shouting slogans.

In the videos that have surfaced on social media, the students and activists can be heard shouting “We want Justice” as they barged into the high security area.

​People are not allowed to protest in the area. Also, the security is usually beefed up when parliament is in sessions, as the parliament is barely 100 metres away.

​Students are demanding stronger punishments against the men who raped and burned to death a 26-year-old veterinary doctor on 27 November in Hyderabad..

This comes after the country saw the “Nirbhaya” (fearless) gang-rape in 2012, when six men sexually and fatally assaulted a 23-year-old woman on a bus in Delhi.

As many as 10 other incidents of rape have been reported in various parts of the country.

India reports an average of 92 rapes every day, according to a federal crime report.