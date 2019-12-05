Nine People Killed, 23 Injured in India After Bus Collides With Truck - Police

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - At least nine people were killed and 23 were injured on Thursday in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh as a result of a bus and truck colliding, local police said.

"Nine persons have died and 23 have been injured in a collision between a truck and bus. Around 10 people have sustained grievous injuries," a police representative said, as cited by the ANI news outlet.

9 killed, 10 injured as bus rams into stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa pic.twitter.com/ANy0jkbqZM — Uday India Magazine (@Udayindiaonline) December 5, 2019

​He added that the injured people had been transported to nearby hospitals.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed his condolences over the deaths in the accident.

"Have received sad news about the accident in Rewa. My condolences to the families of all the passengers who died in this horrific accident," a statement from chief minister's office said. "Instructions have been given for the proper treatment of all the injured passengers in this accident."

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident