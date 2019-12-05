New Delhi (Sputnik): The Associated Press reported on 4 December that 629 Pakistani girls were sold as brides to Chinese men by their families.

No Pakistani brides in China were forced into prostitution or had their organs sold, the Chinese embassy in Pakistan has said in a statement, refuting media claims.

In response to an Associated Press report from 4 December, the Chinese Embassy said in a statement: “We have noted the media report. It is the same old stuff and not true.”

“It is clear that certain media has made groundless story again without full investigation and in respect of the facts. Its intention is very suspicious. We will never allow a few criminals to undermine China-Pakistan friendship and hurt the friendly feelings between two peoples. We also hope that media reports should seek truth from facts, be objective and fair,” the statement says.

On 4 December, The Associated Press reported that hundreds of Pakistani girls and women had recently been sold as brides to China, alleging acts of abuse, organised prostitution, and organ-trading, among other claims.