Bollywood Star Dulquer Salmaan Urges His Fans to Not Leak His Pics From Movie Sets

New Delhi (Sputnik): The handsome hunk Dulquer Salmaan, an established name in southern Indian films, has made his Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed movie “Karwaan”. He is currently working on his next film, “Kurup”, which is based on the true story of Kerala's 'most wanted criminal' Sukumara Kurup.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to social media to request that his fans not leak pictures from the sets of his upcoming film, "Kurup", as a few pictures have already been leaked, revealing the star's character from the movie. In the pictures, he can be seen sporting a French beard and an 80's hairdo.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, "Kurup" also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sunny Wayne.

This is not the first time a Bollywood personality has been concerned about leaked photos, as before this, several pictures from the sets of Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha” were leaked online. The film is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks's 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar has even banned mobile phones on the set of “Dhadak”.