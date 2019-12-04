After 100 Days in Jail over Corruption Charges, India’s Ex-Finance Minister Chidambaram Gets Bail

New Delhi (Sputnik): One of India's longest-serving Finance Ministers received major relief from country’s top court on Wednesday in a money laundering case. A member of the country’s main opposition party and a vocal critic of the ruling BJP, the senior Congressman has spent over 100 days in prison.

The Supreme Court of India has granted bail to former finance minister P. Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, which had been filed by the country’s investigative agency Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court observed that Chidambaram satisfied the triple tests for granting bail and criticised lower court for denying bail, only based on allegations.

The ex-minister had moved the country’s apex court after the Delhi High Court had rejected his bail application on the grounds that the charges were grave in nature.

Represented by the senior lawyers and his party colleagues Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the court, Chidambaram’s side claimed that the “gravity of an offence” cannot be the

reason to reject bail to a person.

India’s investigative agencies has accused Chidambaram of misusing his post as finance minister while facilitating foreign investments in INX Media.

Chidambaram was arrested in a dramatic way at his New Delhi residence on 21 August and taken into the custody by India’s federal investigative agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Having also served as country’s minister of home affairs soon after the Mumbai terror attack in 2008, Chidambaram claimed neither he had been accused of any offence with regard to INX Media case nor anyone of his family.

The Congress politician was on interim bail since May 2018, but the Delhi High Court cancelled it on 20 August, paving the way for his arrest by the CBI and the ED that are investigating the case.