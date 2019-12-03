Register
17:06 GMT +303 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the media prior to the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 14, 2019

    Kashmir’s Special Status, a Mess Created by Congress, Says Prime Minister Modi

    © REUTERS / Pavel Golovkin/Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107747/36/1077473670.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912031077473073-kashmirs-special-status-a-mess-created-by-congress-says-prime-minister-modi/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In August, the Indian government scrapped the special quasi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir, which had allowed the state's local legislature to make its own laws in certain areas.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the main opposition Congress party on Tuesday, accusing it of misusing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, and allowing it to create an atmosphere of instability in Jammu and Kashmir for decades.

    Addressing an election-related rally in the Indian state of Jharkhand, Modi, on behalf of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said: “We abolished Article 370... It was a mess created by the Congress but we took care of it without creating any new problems.”

    The revocation of the article was followed up by a security and communication lockdown in the region for three months.

    Modi called upon the people of Jharkhand where the BJP currently controls the state administration to help him and his government in the development and growth of Jammu and Kashmir.

    After the Indian government withdrew the special quasi-autonomous status of the Indian side of Kashmir in August, India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads with cross border artillery exchanges that have caused deaths and extensive damage to property.

    The crisis between the two nuclear-armed nations even raised fears of an all-out war earlier this year after the air forces of both countries launched aerial strikes against each other on 26 and 27 February, with each shooting down a fighter jet. An Indian pilot was captured, but released later as a goodwill gesture by Pakistan.

    India has since divided Jammu and Kashmir into two federally administered union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

    Referring to Jharkhand state specifically, the prime minister described the region as a growing child.  

    “Jharkhand is now 19-years-old. It will soon stop being a teenager. Like a parent who is worried about the future of their growing child, I am also working for Jharkhand I want you to stand with me and I promise you that when Jharkhand turns 25 you will not be able to recognise it,” Modi stated.

    He also claimed credit for "breaking the back" of the State’s insurgent Naxalite movement responsible for regular kidnappings, railway line explosions, ambushes and violence, and thanked the people of the region for opposing Naxalite tried attempts to disrupt the election on 30 November.

    “Today we have managed to bring electricity to places where earlier opposition leaders did not even bother to visit. The BJP has brought the magic of solar power to Jharkhand. We are ensuring that farmers in Jharkhand are getting money straight into their accounts. We are not deceiving them like the Congress and their allies,” he added.

    Related:

    Terror Incidents in Jammu and Kashmir 'Almost Nil', Indian Defence Minister Says
    Kashmir Getting Internet Facilities Restored, But Only on This Condition
    Largest Ever Security Deployment for Nat'l Elections Vote Count in India -Report
    All Arrangements in Place for Polls in India’s Jharkhand State - Election Commission Chief
    Jharkhand: Issues That Touch A Nerve in This Tribal State of India Ahead of Elections
    Tags:
    firing, border, Line of Control, tensions, Pakistan, article, Jammu and Kashmir, Naxalites, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, campaign, meeting, political, elections, Jharkhand, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse