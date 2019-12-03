Dead Rat Served in Meal to Students Under Government-run Scheme in India – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Mid-day Meal Scheme is an Indian school meal programme aimed at providing nutritional food to schoolchildren. However, the scheme has come under scrutiny for serving poor-quality food.

A dead rat was found in a meal cooked and served to students at a government-run school in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. Nine students fell ill and others complained of uneasiness after consuming the rat-infested lentil soup.

The affected students were rushed to hospital for treatment, while a video of school staff displaying the rat in a bowl of lentil soup is going viral on social media.

As per reports, a dead rat was allegedly found in mid-day meal served to students at Janta Inter college in UP's Muzaffarnagar district. Condition of 9 students deteriorated after consuming the meal following which they were rushed to district hospital. @BJP4UP @UPGovt pic.twitter.com/JAoY7UCt50 — 𝙀𝙃𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙃𝘼𝙈 𝙆𝙃𝘼𝙉 (@livingforpeace2) December 3, 2019

According to media reports, a probe has been launched into the incident and a formal complaint has been registered against the local committee overseeing mid-day meals in the area.

This comes days after a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district was accused of mixing one litre of milk in a bucket of water and serving it to 81 children. A video of the event went viral on social media.

This video is from @UPGovt 's #Sonbhadra district , and purportedly shows one litre of milk diluted with loads of water and served to 81 govt school kids , as part of their 'nutritious' mid day meal ! Local admin claims there was enough milk at school but cook did not know ! ... pic.twitter.com/MxNhSVAmMj — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) November 29, 2019

Earlier, in a similar incident this year from the state, a school in Mirzapur city was found serving salt and bread to children.

Stand with #PawanJaiswal

This is truly dark times. A case has been filed as a reaction to the image which showed the pathetic state of mid day meal in UP. Well it's not against the government or bureaucrats, but against the journalist who shot the picture.https://t.co/Jgh9SJrDlb — Bhakth_bro (@BhakthB) September 2, 2019

