New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in early August after stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status that: “Article 370 and 35A have given nothing but secessionism, terrorism, nepotism and widespread corruption….”

Almost three months after the state was brought directly under federal rule, terrorist violence in the state has declined but the number of attempts to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir has increased, said Junior Minister for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy.

“…the incidents of terrorist violence have declined after 5th August 2019. During the 115 day period from 5th August 2019 till 27th November 2019, there have been 88 such incidents as compared to 106 such incidents from 12th April 2019 till 4th August 2019,” Reddy told Indian parliament.

“There has been increase in the number of infiltration attempts from across the border,” he added.

India has cut telecommunications with Kashmir and deployed thousands of troops to the state in recent months. Though fixed telephones and post-paid mobile connections have been restored, pre-paid mobile connections and mobile data remain offline.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims that 42,000 people have lost their lives in Kashmir the last three decades due to violence.

“The development in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh could not be done on levels which the region deserved. After the removal of this flaw from the system, the people of Jammu-Kashmir will not only have a better present but also a bright future ahead,” he said.

Indian claims that the violence in Jammu and Kashmir is fomented by Pakistan, which claims the region as its own. New Delhi and Islamabad have also fought two inconclusive wars over Kashmir.