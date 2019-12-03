Register
16:32 GMT +303 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Indian Parliament Votes to Downgrade Security for the Gandhi Family

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107652/23/1076522330.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912031077470885-indian-parliament-votes-to-downgrade-security-for-the-gandhi-family/

    New Delhi (Sputnik):The Indian government has downgraded the security cover of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka. The family will now be protected by the paramilitary force CRPF rather than the elite Special Protection Group (SPG).

    The House of Elders of the Indian Parliament -Rajya Sabha -passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday in the absence of the Congress which staged a walkout in protest over the government's decision to withdraw SPG security from the Gandhi family which leads the party.

    The Bill, which was tabled earlier in the day by India’s Deputy Home Minister G. Kishan Reddy as part of the process to formally declare it the new version of the existing law, saw heated exchanges between the opposition Congress and the country's Home Minister Amit Shah.

    "I don't understand this obsession over SPG. Security is not a status symbol. Why do you (Congress) only want SPG protection for the Gandhis? There's no political vendetta, no intent of playing with someone's security," said Shah.

    "This is the fifth amendment in the SPG Act 1988. This amendment was not brought in keeping the Gandhis in mind, but one thing that I can say for sure is that the previous four amendments were done by keeping only one family in mind," an aggressive Shah further stated.

    Why talk only about the security of the Gandhi family? Why has Congress not protested against the removal of SPG security cover of Manmohan Singh, a former prime minister, and other non-Gandhi families? Our intent of bringing this bill is to ensure that our Prime Minister's security is not diluted. This government is committed to ensuring the security and protection of all Indian citizens, the home minister added.

    The Bill, had earlier been tabled in the lower house of the Parliament on 27 November by Home Minister Shah, and was passed by a voice vote despite strong objections from the Congress party.

    Shah said last month that the government had taken a decision to offer the SPG security only for the proximate security of a serving prime minister and his immediate family members if residing with him at his official residence.

    Shah on Tuesday again rejected the Congress’ allegations about the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pursuing an agenda of "political vendetta". The allegations came after he announced a change in the security of Congress politicians Sonia Gandhi and her children -- Rahul and Priyanka.

    Shah reiterated that the decision had been made after a professional review and assessment of existing threat perceptions. He said the review had been undertaken twice before a final decision was taken to downgrade the security of the Gandhis’.

    The protection of Sonia Gandhi and her family had been the responsibility of the elite Special Protection Group (SPG) for the last three decades following the assassination of her husband and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on 21 May 1991 while campaigning for elections in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. He was not a prime minister at the time.

    The National Security Guards (NSG), drawn from the CRPF, has guarded the Gandhi family since the move. Under Z-plus security, a total of 55 security personnel, including commandos, paramilitary forces and police are made available to secure the Gandhis. SPG protectees, under the rules, are provided with guards, hi-tech vehicles, jammers and an ambulance as part of their motorcade.

     

    Related:

    Sonia Gandhi Elected as Interim President of Indian National Congress
    Security Cover for India’s VVIP Gandhi Family Downgraded Despite Past Terror Hits
    India's Opposition Congress Party Complains Over Security Breach at Priyanka Gandhi's Residence
    Tags:
    debate, Parliament, bill, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Central Reserve Police Force, better protection, protection, special group, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse