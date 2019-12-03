Register
11:54 GMT +303 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A sex worker sits in a passageway at the upmarket Xclusive brothel in Sydney's Bondi Junction on July 1, 2008

    Asian Prostitutes in Sydney Falsely Believe Their Work Could Make Them Australian Residents – Study

    © AFP 2019 / GREG WOOD
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107746/94/1077469477.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912031077469126-asian-prostitutes-in-sydney-falsely-believe-their-work-could-make-them-australian-residents--study/

    New South Wales is one of the three states in Australia that have legalised brothels and the only state where street prostitution is not a crime. It appears that migrant sex workers there still believe there is a stigma in Australia surrounding their job.

    Asian women engage in prostitution in Australia based on the false belief that they can receive permanent residency in the country, a new study has found.

    Researchers from the non-profit organisation BaptistCare HopeStreet Women’s Services interviewed 100 Asian women over the course of ten months in 2018 in Sydney’s “lower-end brothels” – e.g. brothels and massage parlours where the prices are at the lower end of the price range.

    As many as 80 percent of women in the research group were from Chinese-speaking backgrounds and were aged 26 to 49. Over 90 percent did not have permanent residency and were living in Australia under various visas; a third were holding student visas and 5 percent were on tourist visas.

    “Some of our clients falsely believe sex work in Australia would provide an avenue to gain permanent residency,” the study says.

    It also found that 73 percent of the respondents believe that there is an “ingrained negative view” of sex workers in Australia. Another conclusion was a “high correlation between past experiences of domestic violence and involvement in the sex industry”.

    One in four women said they were never able to refuse a client, while 42 percent said they had encountered “violent or difficult clients”.

    Additionally, only 23 percent of brothels were found to be providing condoms and other protective equipment to the sex workers, although using condoms for sexual services is mandatory in the state. Only two thirds of the migrant women surveyed reported always using condoms with clients.

    Prostitution-related laws in Australia vary significantly from state to state. New South Wales, where Sydney is the capital, was the first state in Australia to decriminalise brothels in 1979. It also currently is the only state where street prostitution is legal, with certain restrictions in place on how and where street sex workers can solicit for clients. Brothels have also been also legalised in Victoria and Queensland, but street-based prostitution still remains a crime there.

    Next month, an inquiry is set to be launched in the neighbouring state of Victoria into whether prostitution should be decriminalised completely state-wide. A review of commercial brothels, escort agencies, massage parlours and street prostitution will take place over the course of six months in 2020, and recommendations on introducing updated legislation will be made to the government the following year.

    Tags:
    permanent residency, Sydney, prostitution, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse