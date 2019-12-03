Twitterati Corners Indian Prime Minister Modi on Economic Slowdown in Country

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) slipped to 4.5 percent in the third quarter, the lowest in last six years, and down from 7 percent in Q3 2018.

The economic slowdown has seen many netizens use social media platforms to vent their anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Disenchanted Modi fans and expressing their dissatisfaction at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, with the #GoBackModi hashtag trending on Twitter.

​

Oye Weakass Purush modi go back to the hole you crawled out from#GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/00Yc8Te4oB — Neha (@NehaKoppula) December 3, 2019

​

​

From the Indian government's economic policies to Modi's famous “Achhe Din Anne Wale Hai” (good days are set to begin( slogan, some people are taking a swipe at both Modi and his government.

According to new government statistics, the major factors behind the economic downturn are a weakening of consumer demand and manufacturing output.

​

Sadly these people are going to be jobless very soon and forget about fresh recruitments.#savebpcl #bharatpetroleum #BPCL #GoBackModi https://t.co/wByUnaSOuQ — A disappointed citizen (@Adisctzn) December 3, 2019

​

#GoBackModi

He is only working for friend's

Not Nation pic.twitter.com/1wJwppUow2 — Amol Ghodke (@AmolGho52844675) December 3, 2019

​

Caricatures and sarcasm are a highlight of the anti-government tweets. Some netizens have also talked about the ongoing agricultural crisis.

​

Modi upholding GDP and employment be like #GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/KnqMOCV8Mo — Wasim Khan (@WasimKh71243016) December 3, 2019

​

This picture says loud and clear...#GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/YDrdc32rLu — Monika Verma 💯% FB (@Monika_Verma1) December 3, 2019

​

A section of twitterati also raised concern over alleged violations of the constitution.

#GoBackModi

These people in power are destroying the Constitution...

Making it weaker day by day... pic.twitter.com/JFmcZz9qPE#GoBackModi — Mahendra (@sd_walke) December 3, 2019

​

​