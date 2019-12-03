Twitterati Corners Indian Prime Minister Modi on Economic Slowdown in Country

The economic slowdown has seen many netizens use social media platforms to vent their anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Disenchanted Modi fans and expressing their dissatisfaction at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, with the #GoBackModi hashtag trending on Twitter.
From the Indian government's economic policies to Modi's famous “Achhe Din Anne Wale Hai” (good days are set to begin( slogan, some people are taking a swipe at both Modi and his government.
According to new government statistics, the major factors behind the economic downturn are a weakening of consumer demand and manufacturing output.
Caricatures and sarcasm are a highlight of the anti-government tweets. Some netizens have also talked about the ongoing agricultural crisis.
A section of twitterati also raised concern over alleged violations of the constitution.
