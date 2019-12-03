Taapsee Pannu to Star in Biopic on Woman Cricketer Mithali Raj

New Delhi (Sputnik): The only female to surpass the 6,000-run mark in the Women’s One Day International (ODI), India’s Mithali Raj, has often been called one of the greatest batswomen to have ever played for the country.

Playing her character in a biopic is a huge change-over for Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu. The actress will portray the real-life character of the former captain of the Indian women's national cricket team in Tests and ODIs in a biopic: “Shabaash Mithu”. Taapsee was last seen onscreen playing the role of an elderly shooter in “Saand Ki Aankh”.

The actress took to social media to confirm the news while congratulating Mithali on her birthday. The star of "Naam Shabana" shared a number of photographs of herself with Mithali in which the cricketer could be seen cutting a cake.

Happy Birthday Captain @M_Raj03 On this Birthday, I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu

P.S- I’m all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’ pic.twitter.com/a8Ha6BMoFs — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 3, 2019

Mithali was the Number one Cricketer in the ODI chart among women at the 2013 Women's World Cup. She is also the recipient of Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, and the Arjuna Award for Cricket, a recognition for her outstanding contribution in sports by the federal government.