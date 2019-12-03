At Least One Person Injured in Explosion in Central Jakarta - Reports

According to local media reports, an explosion took place at Indonesia's National Monument park, located near the presidential palace in the central part of Indonesia's capital of Jakarta.

The head of the Central Jakarta police, Harry Kurniawan, said Tuesday that an investigation has been launched following the explosion, Reuters reported.

Indonesia’s Detik media company said on Tuesday that the explosion took place at the National Monument in Jakarta’s Merdeka Square.

Indonesian Kompas TV said, citing national police spokesperson Argo Yuwono, that at least one person has been injured in the explosion.

According to local media reports, the source of the explosion remains unknown.

No further details were immediately available.