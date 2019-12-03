At least 4 Killed, 15 injured as Bus With 50 Passengers Topples Off Of Road In Kazakhstan

According to a preliminary investigation into the incident, a bus driver early on Tuesday lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions on the Kyzylorda-Kumkol road near the capital city of Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana), a spokesperson for the nation's Interior Ministry said.

According to the nation's ministry, authorities are currently trying to verify the number of injured in the road accident some 85 kilometers from the city of Kyzylorda.

The latest data provided by local authorities shows that at least four people have been killed and 15 injured. Those injured were successfully extracted from the damaged vehicle, the authorities said. Kazakh emergency services reportedly continue rescue operations.

In April, a bus accident on a highway in Kazakhstan killed 11 people, while 29 others were injured.

In 2018, over 50 people were killed when a passenger bus caught fire in the Aktobe region of Kazakhstan.