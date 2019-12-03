Register
04:57 GMT +303 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    a guard tower and barbed wire fences around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region, one of a growing number of internment camps in the region, where by some estimates 1 million Muslims are detained, forced to give up their language and their religion and subject to political indoctrination

    Beijing Reportedly Mulls Visa Restrictions on US Officials, Could Ban US Diplomats From Xinjiang

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    170
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107229/71/1072297174.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912031077467812-beijing-mulls-visa-restrictions-on-us-officials-could-ban-us-diplomats-from-xinjiang---report/

    US lawmakers reportedly intend to vote in support of a 'Xinjiang-related bill', new legislation that will allow US authorities to punish Bejing over alleged human rights violations.

    The editor-in-chief of the Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, said Tuesday, citing sources, that Beijing could impose "visa restrictions on US officials and lawmakers who've had odious performance on Xinjiang issue".

    In late August 2018, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination reported that large numbers of ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities were being detained in political "re-education camps" in Xinjiang, often for long periods without being charged or tried, under the pretext of countering terrorism and religious extremism.

    Commenting on the issue, the Chinese foreign ministry claimed a lack of evidence and suggested that their information differed with the reality.

    According to Chinese authorities, the detention camps are vocational education and training centers for people to learn language and law, as well as gaining some professional skills. The camps are also claimed by Beijing to strengthen resistance to extremism and terrorism.

    Earlier on Monday, Beijing slapped punitive measures on Washington in retaliation for the latter's backing of the widespread ongoing protests in Hong Kong, announcing sanctions on NGOs and suspending visits by US warships and aircraft.

    US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, and another law prohibiting US exports of specified tactical law enforcement and surveilance equipment to Hong Kong. The acts amended existing legislation to allow for the possibility of sanctions on human rights offenders in China's special administrative region and an annual assessment of the developments to determine the level of Hong Kong’s autonomy from China. The US considers Hong Kong to be a separate trade entity and therefore the city must retain its autonomy.

    China and the United States - the world’s two leading economies - have been engaged in a trade war for over a year over what Trump deemed unfair economic conditions and non-competitive behavior from China. China has denied the claims, saying that the trade row is not beneficial to either side and the world economy. The standoff translated into tit-for-tat hiking of tariffs between the countries on imported goods.

    The Xinjiang-related bill could reportedly harm Chinese firms’ interests, prompting Beijing to speed up its retaliatory moves, according to The Global Times.

    Related:

    Trump’s Trade War Slashed US Imports From Beijing by $35 Bln in First Half of 2019 - UN
    India Announces Its Own 'Trade War' Against Major Asian Countries
    Indian Rupee Falls Amid US-China Trade War Concerns, Moody's Outlook Downgrade for India
    Trade Wars and Rise of Protectionism High on Agenda at Nagoya G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
    Apple Eyes 'Make in India' Manufacturing amid Trade War with China
    Tags:
    restrictions, visa, measures, response, United States, bill, human rights, China, Xinjiang
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse