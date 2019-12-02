Philippines Reportedly Evacuating 100,000 People as Typhoon Approaches - Videos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The authorities of the Philippines are required to evacuate more than 100,000 people from the province of Albay in anticipation of heavy rains caused by Typhoon Kammuri, also known as Tisoy, the Philippine News Agency reported, citing disaster response agencies.

"We have to evacuate them and for those who are stubborn, I have directed the police to forcibly bring them to the nearest evacuation camps", Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara said, as quoted by the agency.

On Sunday, the provincial authorities announced evacuations for areas where mudflows were expected after the typhoon crashes into Bicol Region on Monday.

​According to Albay Public Safety Emergency and Management Office, more than 300,000 people are at risk of being affected by flooding, more than 105,000 of which are in danger of mudflows from Mayon Volcano.

​In November, it was reported that at least 5,400 people were sent to evacuation centres after Typhoon Ramon hit the Philippines' northern regions. Classes in all schools were cancelled to ensure students' safety, and power was cut off in the municipalities of Santa Anna and Gonzaga. In the municipality of Allacapan, landslides blocked roads. In the city of Ilagan, one of the bridges was flooded and then closed to traffic.