Sweden King, Queen Take Air India Flight After Plane Develops Technical Snag

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Royal couple is on a five-day visit to India and they were scheduled to arrive in Delhi on their state aircraft.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia Sommerlath had to take a direct commercial flight when their aircraft developed a technical snag at the last minute.

The King will have meetings with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ways to further boost bilateral ties between the nations.

"The reason for the change was that there was a technical problem with the state aircraft", a Swedish official was quoted by Indian news website NDTV Profit.com as saying.

Air India's Twitter page read: “#FlyAI: Very Proud moment of Air India when we had a Special Guest onboard. His Majesty Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus, King of Sweden and Her Majesty Silvia Renate Sommerlath travelled AI168 Stockholm to Delhi. Ms. Sangeeta Sanyal Country Manager Sweden greeted the Royal guests".

It is King Gustaf's third visit to India in which he is leading a high-level business delegation. Several documents on furthering bilateral engagement are expected to be signed.

The ties between India and Sweden have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years. In 2018, the bilateral trade volume was $3.37 billion in 2018.