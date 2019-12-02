Register
13:45 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian money

    Indian Government Rules Out Reducing Fuel Taxes

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107188/18/1071881875.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912021077459627-indian-government-rules-out-reducing-fuel-taxes/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Noting that nowhere in the world do fuel prices remain steady, the Indian government said all taxable duties currently being levied by it and by governments in all Indian states would continue.

    Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Parliament on Monday that there is no proposal to reduce fuel taxes, including on petrol and diesel.

    "At present, there is no proposal to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel", Sitharaman said in response to a question raised in Parliament.

    The central government currently levies excise and value-added (VAT) taxes on fuel, while governments in Indian states impose separate taxes on these products. The price of petrol is currently a little over one dollar per litre, while the price of diesel is less than a dollar per litre across the country.

    Replying to another question on whether the government intends to bring both petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Sitharaman said these items were already under GST’s zero rate category.

    It may be noted that in GST, zero-rated supplies are ones which are executed under Section 16 of the IGST Act. Zero rates are applicable in the export of goods or services or both, and when the supply of goods or services or both to a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) developer or unit.

    Any future tax-related changes on these products would be decided by the GST Council, a constitutional body created by an Act of Parliament in 2016 that makes recommendations to the central and state governments on issues related to taxation on both goods and services, Sitharaman further stated.

    The GST Council is chaired by the country’s finance minister and its members include the deputy minister of revenue or finance and ministers, responsible for finance and taxation in all states.

    India is the world’s third-largest consumer for diesel used in harvesting and other farming, leading to higher levels of rural spending.

    Related:

    India Won't Sacrifice Economic Strength Under US Pressure - Finance Minister
    Indian Finance Minister Says Growth of Global Economy Depends on India, China Growth
    India Taking Measures to Curb Terror Financing With Crypto Currency Regulations
    Tags:
    member states, public services, services, goods, fuel tax, fuel, Nirmala Sitharaman, finance minister, Government, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse