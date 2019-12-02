Register
13:45 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Parliament Of India

    Hyderabad Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Emotional Parliamentarian Says Accused Should Be Lynched

    CC BY 3.0 / KuwarOnline / Parliament Of India
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images//107734/62/1077346247.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912021077459468-hyderabad-doctor-rape-murder-case-emotional-parliamentarian-says-accused-should-be-lynched/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found dead after being raped and her body burned while she was alive in the Indian state of Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on 27 November. The crime left the entire country fuming, including actress-turned-Parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan, the wife of superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

    Sharing the deep sense of anguish that people have over the recent brutal rape and setting on fire of a young veterinary doctor in Telangana state, the Indian parliamentarian on Monday advocated for public punishment of the accused.

    Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian parliament, Jaya Bachchan said those accused of rape should be brought out in public and lynched as she raised the issue of the heinous crime.  

    The lawmaker said: “I think the people now want the government to give a proper answer and a very definite answer. What has happened? How they have tackled it and how, far justice has been done to these people?”

    “A similar incident happened in Hyderabad a day before the vet was raped. Do you not think the security in charge should be questioned and they should be asked to give an answer why they were not able to protect that area?” she asked.

    “I think these people need to be shamed in front of the entire country… people who have not done their jobs properly. These kinds of people (the accused) should be brought out in public and lynched.”

    The veterinary doctor’s charred body was recovered in the Indian city of Hyderabad. The victim went missing while on her way to a clinic last week and her burned body was recovered a day later.

    Jaya, who was representing the Samajwadi Party, was soon joined by another parliamentarian representing AIADMK, Vijila Sathyanath. She broke down during her speech in the parliament and rued the fact that her country was not safe for children and women.

    Another lawmaker, representing the main opposition party Congress, Amee Yajnik demanded the central and state governments join hands for a "social reformation on an emergency basis".

    Later, Indian Defence Minister and former Home Minister Rajnath Singh called for having “a full discussion in the House and all suggestions given by everyone present here will be taken and a law can be formed if needed”.

    “Our government is open to every suggestion anyone has to give to curb such heinous crimes. We are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that the most stringent rules be implemented”, he added. 

    Meanwhile, the four accused in the case were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on 30 November. Three cops were also suspended for delaying the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) in the case.

    Related:

    NY Police Vet Who ‘Provided Security for El Chapo’s Wife’ Nabbed on Cocaine Dealing Charges
    'Police Vetting in UK is Really Important Because We Need That Trust' – Scholar
    Vet Raped and Burnt to Death in Hyderabad, India: Twitter Explodes in Anger
    Tags:
    Parliament, lynching, struggle, victim, Rape
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse