Register
09:12 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Golden monkeys

    Primate War: India Plans to Use AI to Sterilize Monkeys Following Aggressive Attacks on People

    CC BY 2.0 / Jon Wade / Golden monkeys
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/106037/74/1060377433.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912021077458244-primate-war-india-plans-to-use-ai-to-sterilize-monkeys-following-aggressive-attacks-on-people/

    Attacks by mammals have drastically increased in India in recent years. In one case a monkey snuck into a house, stole a pile of money, climbed a nearby tree, and started throwing cash on passers-by. However most of encounters do not end well.

    Indian authorities plan to use artificial intelligence to sterilize monkeys since animals have become increasingly aggressive and attack people in the capital New Delhi more and more. A group of scientists from the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology in New Delhi are now working with Microsoft AI for Earth, to identify and track the movements of animals that have attacked humans. Researchers will then send this information to the city’s animal control officers, who in turn will catch the bellicose monkeys and sterilize them.

    Attacks by monkeys on people in New Delhi and across the country have reached frightening proportions. One thousand people are bitten by primates in India every single day. The animals also steal food, valuables, like money and cause huge damage to property.

    At the moment, authorities use facial recognition to identify and locate monkeys, however this work is done manually, but after the group of scientists finishes its work this task will be performed by AI. Researchers are now working with a database of 4,000 images of 93 monkeys, training AI to recognise animals’ faces. As the database expands with time, scientists will use cloud computing to process information. They also plan to develop an app that will allow people to upload photos of delinquent animals, tag their location, and then sent it to the database.

    Why Have Monkeys Become Aggressive?

    As cities and towns grow in India they often get into territories inhabited by wild animals. For some animals urban encroachment means displacement and collapse of the population as they are unable to fend for themselves, but for monkeys being so close to humans brought benefits as they don’t need to forage and have numerous food options- leftovers, food that they can steal from houses or cafes.

    "With easy access to all that nourishment and thus more time on their hands, it’s no surprise India’s urban monkey populations are on the rise”, said the team of scientists working on AI.

    The group claims that the tagging of geolocation data will allow the movements of monkeys to be observed, which in turn will help to detect population displacement and prevent or reduce conflict between humans and animals.

     

    Tags:
    sterilization, India, artificial intelligence
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse