At Least Fifteen People Feared Dead Amid Heavy Rainfall in Southern India

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s national weather agency warned of heavy rainfall in the southern state of Tamil Nadu due to low pressure over the Arabian Sea on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rainfall is also expected in the neighbouring states of Kerala, Karnataka, and the archipelago of Lakshadweep.

In Tamil Nadu, 15 have people died after several houses collapsed due to heavy rainfall. The incident happened in Mettupalayam in the Coimbatore District, close to the state of Kerala. Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring federally administered territory of Puducherry have announced the closure of schools and colleges due to heavy rainfall following warnings by IMD. Several universities have announced the postponement of ongoing exams.

Tamil Nadu: 15 persons dead after a compound wall collapsed & damaged three houses in Nadoor Kannappan Layout in Mettupalayam today morning, following heavy rain in the region. Rescue operation underway. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

​“…due to convergence of strong northeasterly winds, the ongoing heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu is very likely to continue during next 2 days", said a warning by IMD.

In the southern city of Chennai, streets were waterlogged and rainwater entered several houses, as rains lashed the region for the past 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu: Water entered houses in Chennai, streets left waterlogged after the city received heavy rainfall last evening. Visuals from Korattur in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/wFTGFVjy3r — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

​Chennai experienced unprecedented flooding in 2015 that killed almost 500 people and displaced about 1.8 million. The current spell of rains brought memories of the 2015 floods in the city and residents took to Twitter to express their fears. Recent rains in western India had earlier killed dozens, and displaced thousands.

It has become a recurrence for the coastal district of Tamil Nadu to witness heavy rains and floods during this season. Even after so many years of experiencing floods, if we are unable to harness nature's disposition to our advantage; it is a signature of classic mismanagement. — SG 🇮🇳 (@Ganesh_Sabari) December 1, 2019

Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY/NEW DELHI:

Scores of commuters in both regions are facing trouble to reach their respective workplaces since morning hours as some of the major junctions of the states are clogged with rainwater. pic.twitter.com/JLCfrIdf2w — Shweta Singh (@Shwetasingh800) December 1, 2019

Weather- Heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu brings back memories of 2015 floods. As torrential rains continue, a red alert has been issued for six districts in Tamil Nadu, including the closure of schools and colleges on Monday. These rains will be experienced in many places. — Manasi7 (@Manasi71) December 2, 2019

​