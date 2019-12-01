Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas to Disperse Anti-Government Protesters

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Opposition candidates won a majority in the Chinese autonomous city’s legislature last weekend, underscoring the protesters’ demands for justice for those hurt by police during six months of rallies.

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and pepper spray on Sunday as tens of thousands of black-clad protesters took to the streets after a week-long break to turn up pressure on the government.

The demonstration started peacefully on the Hung Hom harbourfront and followed a route approved by police, according to the newspaper South China Morning Post.

More protesters wearing protective gear joined the rally when it entered the Tsim Sha Tsui tourist district. As the march stumbled into police cordons blue flags were raised to warn them.

© AP Photo / Vincent Thian Riot policemen stand watch protesters march to U.S. Consulate during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Hong Kong protesters carrying American flags and banners appealing to President Donald Trump are rallying in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The elite Raptor police force moved in to disperse hardened protesters. Pepper spray and tear gas were used when marchers threw bottles of water and other objects at them.

© AP Photo / Vincent Thian Pro-democracy protesters raise their hands to symbolize the five demands of the pro-democracy movement during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. A huge crowd took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, some driven back by tear gas, to demand more democracy and an investigation into the use of force to crack down on the six-month-long anti-government demonstrations.

Demonstrators have been calling on the local government to act on their demands that include an independent probe into police brutality, long after it scrapped an extradition bill that angered the people in June.