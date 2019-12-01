Register
15:46 GMT +301 December 2019
    Devotees walk at Ram ki paidi Ghat during sunset on the eve of Kartik Purnima celebrations near Saryu river in Ayodhya on November 11, 2019, after Supreme Court verdict on the disputed religious site.

    99% Muslims Want Review of SC Judgment on Ayodhya Verdict - Muslim Body

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s top court delivered its judgment in one of the most contentious and long-drawn litigations in the country’s history, the Ayodhya land dispute case, on 9 November.

    The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday asserted that 99 percent Muslims in the country want a review of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya decision.

    The Muslim body, which was not a party to the law suit, has previously said that they will file a review of the petition by 9 December. However, the Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of the main litigants in the case, has decided to not file a review petition, but is yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre alternative plot for a mosque.

    A five-judge bench ruled that a temple should be built through a trust set up by the government on the disputed site for the Hindu community and an alternative plot of land be allocated to the Muslim community.

    “Muslims trust [the] judiciary, that is why a review petition is being filed. However, the trust has weakened after the SC verdict on Ayodhya. Ninety-nine per cent of Muslims of the country are in favour of a review petition. If it is understood that a big section is against this, it is wrong”, AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani told the news agency Press Trust of India.

    Rahmani, however, said they suspect their petition will be dismissed. “But it does not mean we don't file it. It’s our legal right. There are many contradictory things in the verdict”, he said.

    The Ayodhya land dispute, a decades-old religious conflict between the Hindu and Muslim communities in India, flared up following the 1992 demolition of a Muslim mosque, Babri Masjid, by Hindus, who claimed that the Mughal emperor Babar had demolished a Hindu temple in Ayodhya, a city in the eastern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

     

