11:12 GMT +301 December 2019
    A view of Pakistani Passenger Terminal Building is pictured after Joint Secretary of Indian Home Ministry SCL Das (unseen) signed an agreement with Pakistan on the modalities for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak, some 50 km from Amritsar on October 24, 2019

    'Backstabbed by Pakistan': Indian Politician Fumes Over Minister Calling Kartarpur 'Wound to India'

    © AFP 2019 / NARINDER NANU
    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): The two South Asian neighbours, India and Pakistan, have been locking horns over the Kartupur corridor ever since its announcement. The religious corridor was opened on the 150th birthday of Sikh founder Guru Nanak, allowing access to Sikh pilgrims from India to the holy shrine in Pakistan's Punjab Province.

    Indians, including members of the Sikh community, were outraged over the statement on the Kartarpur corridor by Pakistan’s railway minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday (30 November).

    Rashid said the historic Kartarpur corridor was the brainchild of Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and it will hurt India forever. The statement contradicted an earlier one by the Pakistani government asserting Kartarpur to be the initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

    The statement was soon hit by a number of angry responses.

    Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a politician and chief of the Delhi-based Sikh Shrine organisation, strongly condemned Pakistan in a series of tweets for “exploiting the holiest land Sri Kartarpur Sahib & Sikh sentiments” and said that “Sikhs have been backstabbed by Pak”.

    Others also echoed these sentiments and said Pakistan has been exposed by contradicting its earlier statement in which it claimed Kartarpur to be a good faith initiative by Imran Khan.

    Claiming to have won the love of the Sikh community, Rashid further said, “Gen Bajwa strongly hit India by opening the corridor. Through this project, Pakistan has created a new environment of peace and won itself love of the Sikh community”.

    The inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor on 9 November was in doubt after the two nations downgraded their diplomatic ties following New Delhi’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate it into two union territories on 5 August.

     

